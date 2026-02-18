Two poachers with illegal firearms detained in Chui region

On October 29, 2025, officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Zhaiyl district conducted a raid in cooperation with representatives of the public association Kalininskoye Interdistrict Society of Hunters and Fishermen, resulting in the detention of two individuals engaged in poaching. The suspects were found in possession of firearms without the required permits. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the statement, a forensic ballistic examination was ordered for the seized weapons as part of the investigation.

According to the expert’s conclusion, the rifles in question are rifled firearms—single-shot TOZ-16 and TOZ-8 hunting rifles.

On February 2, a criminal case was initiated under Article 267 (Illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On February 16, the suspects — citizens M.M. (38) and K.R. (38) — were detained pursuant to Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed in a temporary detention facility.