Panfilov Park in Bishkek to be opened during May holidays

Panfilov Park in Bishkek will be opened during the May holidays. This decision was made by Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev after requests from entrepreneurs, the municipality reports.

It is specified that the administration of the children’s recreation area was given permission to work for three months subject to a number of conditions — to bring all the amusement rides in compliance with technical requirements, improve the territory and comply with sanitary standards.

Recall, an incident occurred in Panfilov Park in the evening of March 31. The seat belt on one of the rides broke, and a girl fell while the ride was moving. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Bishkek Municipal Inspectorate fined the administration of Panfilov Park 68,000 soms under six articles.