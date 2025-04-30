13:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.07
English

Panfilov Park in Bishkek to be opened during May holidays

Panfilov Park in Bishkek will be opened during the May holidays. This decision was made by Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev after requests from entrepreneurs, the municipality reports.

It is specified that the administration of the children’s recreation area was given permission to work for three months subject to a number of conditions — to bring all the amusement rides in compliance with technical requirements, improve the territory and comply with sanitary standards.

Recall, an incident occurred in Panfilov Park in the evening of March 31. The seat belt on one of the rides broke, and a girl fell while the ride was moving. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Bishkek Municipal Inspectorate fined the administration of Panfilov Park 68,000 soms under six articles.
link: https://24.kg/english/327908/
views: 183
Print
Related
New amusement park planned to be built in Bishkek
Chon-Alai Nature Park to appear in south of Kyrgyzstan
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
Two million soms allocated for development of Saimaluu-Tash Park infrastructure
Kyrgyzstan Park opened in Rome
Land of Karakol nature park returned to state
Park built on site of demolished cafes in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park in Bishkek offered for lease
Park to be laid out on site of demolished shopping center in Jalal-Abad
Returned territory of Ataturk Park to be used as recreation area
Popular
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor" Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
30 April, Wednesday
13:12
SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detention in Bishkek SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detentio...
13:02
Five billion soms to be allocated in Kyrgyzstan for irrigation system in 2025
12:03
Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison
11:46
Laboratory to control quality of roads to be opened in Karakol city
11:42
Gulsunkhan Zhunushalieva nominated for Deputy Speaker of Parliament