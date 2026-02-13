Asman Park in Bishkek to be opened on June 1

Asman Park amusement park in Bishkek’s Asanbai microdistrict will be opened in time for the International Children’s Day. A letter from the Bishkek City Hall to member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) Dastan Bekeshov says.

According to the City Hall, Asman Park will be a modern public space, both open and partially enclosed. The main part of the park will be an open park area for outdoor recreation, with amusement rides, walking areas, and family play areas. The park is designed to be visited with children at any time of year, regardless of weather conditions.

More than 1,000 trees and green spaces are planned for the park.

Dismantling of old structures within the park began in February 2024.