15:39
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

Asman Park in Bishkek to be opened on June 1

Asman Park amusement park in Bishkek’s Asanbai microdistrict will be opened in time for the International Children’s Day. A letter from the Bishkek City Hall to member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) Dastan Bekeshov says.

According to the City Hall, Asman Park will be a modern public space, both open and partially enclosed. The main part of the park will be an open park area for outdoor recreation, with amusement rides, walking areas, and family play areas. The park is designed to be visited with children at any time of year, regardless of weather conditions.

More than 1,000 trees and green spaces are planned for the park.

Dismantling of old structures within the park began in February 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/361904/
views: 123
Print
Related
Alisher Navoi Park in Osh to be transformed into modern recreation area
Modern park to be built in Kochkor village
Mayor of Bishkek inspects progress of Ataturk Park reconstruction
Central park to be reconstructed in Shamaldy-Sai
New park named after Barpy Alykulov opened in Osh city
Reconstruction of park in Naryn to cost $500,000
Modern Yntymak Park to be built in Cholpon-Ata
President Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Eurasia amusement park
Reconstruction of fountains in Theatre park begins in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov orders creation of new park in Karakol city
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
15:20
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively dev...
14:48
Asman Park in Bishkek to be opened on June 1
14:39
Airports of Kyrgyzstan, Insurance Organization join forces to protect aviation
14:31
Kyrgyzstan intends to reduce poverty rate to 20 percent by 2030
14:08
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million