New park named after Barpy Alykulov opened in Osh city

The President of Kyrgyzstan opened a new park named after Barpy Alykulov in Osh city.

Sadyr Japarov inspected the landscaped area and the recreational and active leisure facilities created for residents and guests of the city.

The park, located along Ak-Buura River, covers 26,000 square meters. Construction began in June 2025 and is now fully completed.

Prior to the landscaping, the area was in a state of disrepair. The park now includes a workout area, a children’s playground, a parking lot, and a mini-football field.

The head of state spoke with local residents, who expressed gratitude for his attention to the region, support for initiatives, and the implementation of important social and infrastructure projects.
