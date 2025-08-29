11:32
President Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Eurasia amusement park

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of Eurasia amusement park. The presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to the head of state, the park is opening on the eve of Independence Day.

«In recent years, Bishkek, as the country’s economic, transport, scientific, and cultural center, has achieved significant progress. Today our city is developing: new buildings are being constructed, modern infrastructure projects are appearing, roads are being repaired, and the city is regaining its former beautiful and green appearance. The amusement park we are opening today will decorate our capital, becoming a popular recreation spot for children, youth, and tourists. Construction began in 2024 within the framework of a cooperation agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the non-profit organization Eurasia for the preservation and promotion of traditional values of the Eurasian space. Thanks to an improved investment climate, we are now investing not only in industrial enterprises but also in social projects like this one. The total investment in the park amounts to $35 million,» the president said.

He added that this project is a large-scale initiative dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union. The construction and equipping of the park were financed through philanthropic contributions from the Eurasia Foundation.

«This cultural and entertainment center, covering about 10 hectares, is equipped with modern amusement rides that meet international quality and safety standards. Admission to the park and rides for children aged from 5 to 15 are free of charge. I appeal to visitors: I ask you to take care of the amusement rides and not to damage them, because the park is free. Let children’s laughter sound in our parks, and life be prosperous!» Sadyr Japarov summed up.
