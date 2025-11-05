Modern park to be built in Kochkor village

Architects from Kochkor District Department of Urban Development have developed another preliminary design. The Ministry of Construction reported.

According to the ministry, this time, specialists have prepared a reconstruction plan for Seyil Park in the village of Kochkor, where construction has already begun.

«The project includes the construction of an amphitheater, a labyrinth, amusement rides, a food court, an ice rink, and a skate park. The park’s total area is 4.5 hectares,» the statement reads.