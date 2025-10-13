Mayor of Bishkek inspects progress of Ataturk Park reconstruction

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev toured Ataturk Park, where large-scale reconstruction work is ongoing. The municipal press service reports.

The mayor inspected the construction of new pedestrian and jogging paths and instructed that the possibility of expanding the jogging area be considered to make the park a comfortable venue for sporting events and mass runs.

Particular attention was paid to landscaping and development of green spaces.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenstroy was instructed to intensify the maintenance of green spaces and increase irrigation.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev emphasized the importance of high-quality lighting, a modern irrigation system, and well-maintained recreation areas, which should make the park comfortable and safe for residents.

The relevant city services and the Oktyabrsky district administration were instructed to closely monitor the reconstruction process.