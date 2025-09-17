15:31
Reconstruction of park in Naryn to cost $500,000

A project to reconstruct the Musa Zhusaev park in a modern style has started in Naryn, in Maten Sydykov aiyl aimak. It was approved by the City Hall, its press service reports.

Financing is provided within the framework of the Naryn Sustainability Enhancement Program. The project is planned to be implemented within a year.

The total cost of the project is $500,000.

In addition, an amusement ride will be installed in the park. For this, a loan of 47 million soms was taken from the state budget, and the amusement ride itself has already been fully delivered.
