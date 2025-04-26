16:01
Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructs to raise salaries of utility workers

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev familiarized himself with the work of the municipal enterprises Bishkekzhashylcharba and Tazalyk, the press service of the City Hall reports.

He checked the readiness of special equipment and personnel to carry out work on cleaning and improving the city.

«It is important to provide employees with special seasonal clothing in a timely manner and create suitable working conditions for them,» he said and instructed to increase the salaries of employees of the municipal enterprises Bishkekzhashylcharba, Tazalyk, Bishkekzharyk and Bishkek Funeral Services Agency by 20 percent, taking into account the volume of work performed and the level of responsibility.
link: https://24.kg/english/327487/
views: 177
