11:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey

A lawyer met with the Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry reports that the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul continues to provide consular and legal support to Azamat Nurmat uulu.

«All participants of the International Mathematics Olympiad held in Antalya — including 26 students, 3 parents, and 2 teachers — have safely returned to Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

Azamat Nurmat uulu, a mathematics teacher at the Kusein Karasaev lyceum in Issyk-Kul region — a branch of Maarif Foundation (formerly Sapat) — was detained in Turkey. According to media reports citing his family, he was detained by border guards at Istanbul Airport on April 20 while accompanying six of his students to the International Mathematics Olympiad in Antalya. Since then, the 32-year-old teacher has not been in reachable.
link: https://24.kg/english/327447/
views: 136
Print
Related
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Istanbul: MFA hands verbal note to Turkish Consul
Foreign Ministry confirms detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey
Earthquake in Istanbul: MFA asks Kyrgyzstanis to remain calm
Russian House in Bishkek comments on detention of its employee
Employee of Russian House in Osh arrested in case on recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis
Man lost $30,000 when investing in cryptocurrency in Bishkek
SCNS announces detention and extradition of Tilekmat Kurenov to Kyrgyzstan
Fraudster who sold 17 other people's cars detained in Bishkek
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
President Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Ihlas Holding
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
26 April, Saturday
10:16
Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey
10:11
Kyrgyzstan leads in purchasing Belarusian furniture via marketplace
09:57
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
09:46
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev urges young people to do sports
09:41
Tender for purchase of 100 elevators for Bishkek announced in Kyrgyzstan
25 April, Friday
17:23
Sadyr Japarov and First Lady plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
17:14
Working group formed to amend Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan
16:37
School for 750 students to be built in Ak-Ordo-3 in Bishkek
16:25
Kamchybek Tashiev and Russian Ambassador discuss high-profile detentions
16:13
Cabinet of Ministers increases amount of compensation for blood donors