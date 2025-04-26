Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey

A lawyer met with the Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry reports that the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul continues to provide consular and legal support to Azamat Nurmat uulu.

«All participants of the International Mathematics Olympiad held in Antalya — including 26 students, 3 parents, and 2 teachers — have safely returned to Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

Azamat Nurmat uulu, a mathematics teacher at the Kusein Karasaev lyceum in Issyk-Kul region — a branch of Maarif Foundation (formerly Sapat) — was detained in Turkey. According to media reports citing his family, he was detained by border guards at Istanbul Airport on April 20 while accompanying six of his students to the International Mathematics Olympiad in Antalya. Since then, the 32-year-old teacher has not been in reachable.