SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev urges young people to do sports

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev posted a photo of himself doing sports on his Facebook account. The caption to the photo was accompanied by an appeal to young people to lead an active lifestyle and pay attention to their physical health.

«Young people, do sports!» Kamchybek Tashiev wrote.

The post quickly gained popularity, but users paid particular attention to the SCNS chief’s workout outfit. Judging by the appearance, it is a thermal suit often used by athletes to enhance the effects of workouts and promote calorie burning. These suits create a «sauna effect,» encouraging more intense sweating during physical activity.

Social media users appreciated Tashiev’s attitude and noted that a personal example from leaders can truly motivate young people to take better care of their health.

Such suits are typically used by athletes for rapid weight loss before competitions. This one appears to be Uzbek-made and costs from 2,000 to 2,600 soms.
