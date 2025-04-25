Sadyr Japarov and First Lady plant trees in Ala-Archa Park

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, First Lady Aigul Japarova and their daughter took part in a tree planting ceremony, which was held during the second day of the International Conference «Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development: Towards Bishkek+25 Summit». The press service of the President reported.

The event took place in Ala-Archa Nature Park with the participation of international guests of the conference. Participants planted Tien Shan spruce trees — a symbol of purity, longevity and connection with nature.

As part of the informal meeting, a fair of mountain products was also held. Representatives from all regions of the country demonstrated national drinks, medicinal and tea herbs, wool and felt products, traditional Kyrgyz treats — boorsoks, honey and much more. A short concert program with the participation of folk performers contributed to the cultural atmosphere.

Sadyr Japarov presented the participants with symbolic gifts: ak kalpaks for men and traditional Kyrgyz headdresses and elements of national clothing for women.

The International Conference «Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development: Towards Bishkek+25 Summit» was held in the capital. The forum brought together delegates from more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia, America, Africa and Australia, as well as representatives of about 30 international organizations.