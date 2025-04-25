Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Bosnia and Herzegovina

The team of Kyrgyzstan played its third match at the Ice Hockey World Championship among the teams of the Third Division (Group A). ​​The Ice Hockey Federation reported on social media.

The match with Bosnia and Herzegovina team ended with a score 5:1 in favor of Kyrgyzstanis.

Mamed Seyfulov (2), Ernazar Isamatov, Timofey Shirokov and Abdumalik Sapitov scored goals.

After three rounds, the Kyrgyzstan’s team takes first place in the tournament table with nine points. Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis defeated Luxembourg (6:0) and South Africa (5:2).

A match with hockey players from Turkmenistan will take place today, April 25, on April 27 — with Turkey.

The tournament is held on April 21-27 in Istanbul. The team that wins the tournament will get into the Second Division (Group B).