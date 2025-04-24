Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of large American corporations as part of his working visit to the United States of America. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the talks, promising areas of cooperation in various sectors of the economy were discussed.

The following meetings took place with:

Boeing Regional Director Pavel Chichko: the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the aviation sector were discussed, including the modernization of Kyrgyzstan’s aviation infrastructure and the development of transit potential;

IBM Vice President for Government and Regulatory Affairs Mike Harney: specific steps were considered to implement IBM IT solutions and technologies to improve the efficiency of government agencies, optimize processes and accelerate the digitalization of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. Particular attention was paid to cybersecurity and the protection of personal data issues;

Starlink Director of Global Licensing Rebecca Hunter: the discussion focused on practical aspects of ensuring broad access to high-speed Internet throughout Kyrgyzstan, including in mountainous and remote areas, using Starlink satellite technologies;

White & Case LLP Partner Matthew Drossos: the discussion focused on legal support for investment projects, improving legislation in the field of investor protection and investment climate to attract international companies;

SinoPowell Founding Executive Director Steve Powell: the conversation focused on opportunities to attract investment in mining projects, in particular the development of critical mineral deposits;

Cove Capital Managing Partner Pini Althaus: the parties discussed prospects of investing in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan, as well as in projects related to the extraction and processing of critical minerals.

During all the meetings, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the commitment of Kyrgyzstan’s government to creating a favorable investment climate, guaranteeing the protection of investor rights and providing comprehensive support for ongoing projects. He also noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in attracting advanced technologies, knowledge and capital to ensure sustainable economic development, improve the standard of living of citizens and implement innovative projects.

At the end of the working visit, the head of the Cabinet also got acquainted with the activities of the VISA processing center to study advanced experience and technologies in the field of financial transactions.