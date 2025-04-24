Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, took part in the first meeting of the heads of security services of Central Asian states, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The agency’s press center reports.

The event brought together the security and special service chiefs of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was devoted to the development of regional cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism and transnational organized crime. The participants discussed the current state and prospects for ensuring regional security, exchanged analytical information on current threats. Particular attention was paid to joint measures to counter challenges emanating from unstable zones.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to regularly hold such consultations and emphasized the importance of strengthening trust and coordination between the special services of the region.

The Kyrgyz side reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of good neighborliness, open dialogue and joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in Central Asia.