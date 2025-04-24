16:38
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, took part in the first meeting of the heads of security services of Central Asian states, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The agency’s press center reports.

The event brought together the security and special service chiefs of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was devoted to the development of regional cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism and transnational organized crime. The participants discussed the current state and prospects for ensuring regional security, exchanged analytical information on current threats. Particular attention was paid to joint measures to counter challenges emanating from unstable zones.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to regularly hold such consultations and emphasized the importance of strengthening trust and coordination between the special services of the region.

The Kyrgyz side reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of good neighborliness, open dialogue and joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/327240/
views: 368
Print
Related
President orders to complete border demarcation with Tajikistan by end of year
Unified security service to work during tourist season in Kyrgyzstan
Tashiev: If Bakiyev returns to Kyrgyzstan, he will be immediately arrested
Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format
Kyrgyzstan joins TB-Free Central Asia initiative
Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in Sustainable Development Goals implementation
Anti-Russian sanctions harm Central Asian economies, EU admits
Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat
First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand
Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
24 April, Thursday
16:29
SCNS detains doctor for extortion in Naryn SCNS detains doctor for extortion in Naryn
15:57
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
15:49
April Editor-in-Chief: We will work and prove our case in court
15:36
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
15:23
Three men detained on suspicion of laundering proceeds from 1-Xbet online casino