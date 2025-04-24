16:36
Earthquake in Istanbul: Number of victims reaches more than 150 people

The number of victims of the earthquake in Istanbul has reached more than 150 people. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey reported.

There were no reports of serious damage. According to the Istanbul Governor’s Office, at least 151 people were injured after jumping from a height in the panic that arose after the tremors. No fatalities were reported.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkey reported that ten aftershocks with a magnitude from 3.1 to 4.9 occurred in Istanbul after the first earthquake.

Recall, a strong earthquake occurred at about 12.50 local time in Istanbul. The tremors were felt throughout the entire Marmara Sea region. According to seismologists, the magnitude reached 6.2.

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan previously reported that there were no reports of injured compatriots.
