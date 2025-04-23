18:36
Kyrgyzstan and Italy agree on transfer of convicted citizens

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in three readings a bill on the ratification of the agreement with Italy on the transfer of convicted persons.

The agreement was signed on October 3, 2024 in Rome during the visit of President Sadyr Japarov.

The background statement to the bill says that the agreement will allow Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in Italy to be transferred to their homeland.

Deputy Prosecutor General Umutkan Konkubaeva explained that ten citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently serving sentences in Italy, all for violations of immigration laws.
