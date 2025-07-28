11:04
Businessman Imamidin Tashov sentenced to nine years in prison

Businessman Imamidin Tashov has been sentenced to nine years in prison. An attorney Asel Argymbaeva shared the news on social media.

She stated that the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek delivered the verdict. The state prosecutor had requested a 15-year sentence with property confiscation under several articles of the Criminal Code.

The court ultimately ruled for nine years in prison.

In December 2024, after another extension of his detention, the founder of construction company KG Group attempted to slit his throat—a second suicide attempt. Earlier, on October 29, Tashov had been hospitalized from the detention center, and on December 17, he again tried to harm himself by cutting his abdomen with a piece of glass.

Tashov faced charges including attempted violent seizure of power, public calls for the overthrow of the government, and illegal border crossing.

He was arrested in April last year in the village of Kaindy, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), he allegedly planned to establish a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest aimed at seizing power.

Previously, a video message from Tashov appeared on social media, in which he claimed he had been «kidnapped in a gangster-style manner,» held captive, and pressured to hand over 100 more million soms «into someone’s pocket,» beyond the 52 million soms he had already transferred to the state.

His attorney described the sentence as «lawlessness» and promised
