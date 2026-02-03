Consul General briefs MPs on convicted Kyrgyzstanis in Antalya

Kyrgyzstan’s Consul General Rustam Koshonov briefed members of a parliamentary committee on international affairs about Kyrgyz nationals convicted in the Turkish city of Antalya.

MP Ulan Bakasov asked about the fate of the compatriots. In response, the Consul General said that there are currently five convicted citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya, while four others are under investigation.

Koshonov added that the Kyrgyz nationals are serving sentences for theft and other crimes, and that one person has been convicted on terrorism-related charges.