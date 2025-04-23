President of Kyrgyzstan sends condolences to Indian PM over Pahalgam attack

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the terrorist attack that took place in the town of Pahalgam.

«I received with deep sorrow the news of the terrorist attack in the town of Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent people. This crime cannot be justified, and we believe that those who planned and carried out this attack must be held fully accountable.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, share their grief, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,» Japarov wrote.

Recall, unknown people opened fire on a group of tourists in the Indian part of Kashmir.