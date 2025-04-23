Gunmen open fire on tourist group in India: Over 25 killed

At least 27 tourists were killed and around 20 people were injured in a mass shooting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in northern India. News18 reports, citing security sources.

The attack took place near the popular mountain resort town of Pahalgam, in the high-altitude meadow area of Baisaran — often referred to as the «local Switzerland» and frequently used as a filming location for Bollywood productions. Armed men reportedly opened fire on a group of tourists in this remote area away from main roads.

The militant group Kashmir Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. The group said it opposes what it calls demographic changes in the region, referring to the «settlement of outsiders,» and threatened to continue using violence against those it considers to be «illegally settling» in Kashmir.

This is the first attack on tourists in 2025. The previous similar incident occurred in May 2024, when two visitors were injured in Pahalgam.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and instructed Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to immediately travel to the region. Army and police units have been deployed to the scene, where an evacuation of tourists and a manhunt for the attackers are currently underway.

All the victims are reported to be male, with most being domestic tourists from various parts of India. Among the dead are at least two foreigners — citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Nepal.