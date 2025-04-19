21:24
Kyrgyzstan sets new rules for foreign vehicles

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the procedure for entry, exit and operation of foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to it, the resolution, signed on April 17, 2025, will come into force on May 3.

The new procedure includes the following key points:

  • Registration of foreign vehicles moving across the state border at the checkpoint will be carried out through a special mechanism.
  • The procedure for information interaction between authorized government agencies has been determined.
  • Requirements for the operation of foreign vehicles in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic have been established.
  • The introduction of the procedure will ensure proper accounting and control of the entry (import), exit (export) of foreign vehicles, including control over the duration of their stay in the country.
  • The adoption of the procedure is aimed at preventing the illegal import of vehicles with foreign number plates.

The Ministry of Economy noted that these changes contribute to increased transparency, simplification of administrative procedures and ensuring compliance with legislation in the field of vehicle operation.
https://24.kg/english/326661/
views: 146
