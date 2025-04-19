Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers

A ceremonial presentation took place in Bishkek in honor of the opening of the Kyrgyz-Korean enterprise for the production of organic fertilizers K-Agro, created on the basis of Ak-Kuu poultry farm.

The Chairman of the Board of the Poultry Association of Kyrgyzstan and the Director of K-Agro LLC Nurgul Malabaeva and employees of the Korean company Sundoobio presented the activities of the enterprise and spoke about the prospects for Kyrgyzstan-Korea cooperation.

The first product within the framework of the project, the metabolic liquid fertilizer Damul, was presented to those present. Its properties allow stimulating the physical growth of plants, enriching the soil, restoring its structure, and increasing crop yields.

The Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev noted that the initiative is aimed at introducing the principles of organic agriculture in the country and will significantly affect the sustainable development of the agricultural sector.

«The establishment of K-Agro company and the introduction of Damul fertilizer are the result of close cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea, which continues to develop and strengthen. We are confident that this partnership will become the key to a successful and sustainable agricultural sector, ready for new challenges and prospects,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

The initiative meets the goals of developing organic production in Kyrgyzstan for 2025-2029 and is aimed at conducting scientific research and introducing advanced technologies.

The fertilizer activates useful soil microorganisms and promotes the formation of a healthy and living environment. Thanks to amino acids, vitamins, enzymes and natural phytohormones (auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin), the fertilizer actively supports the growth and development of plants.

Entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector were able to ask questions to representatives of the Korean company, shared their projects and advice, and congratulated the organizers on valuable cooperation.