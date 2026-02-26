Demand for eco-friendly fertilizer made from sheep wool growing in Kyrgyzstan

Demand for eco-friendly fertilizer made from sheep wool is growing in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry cites the example of an individual entrepreneur named Kunduz, who has been processing sheep wool and producing eco-friendly fertilizer for farmers since 2025, releasing the product to the market. The Department of Processing and Organic Agriculture under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic inspected the production process.

This fertilizer is reported to improve soil fertility, promote moisture retention, and have a positive effect on plant growth. Demand for the product is particularly high among farms focused on organic farming.

In 2026, demand for the product increased significantly, and the number of orders increased. The entrepreneur is currently working to expand production. The initiative promotes the efficient use of livestock waste and introduction of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in agriculture.