Volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia shows sharp increase

The volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia in March 2025 showed a sharp increase. Materials of the National Bank of Georgia say.

During the specified period, the volume of money transfers to Georgia from abroad amounted to $292 million, which is 4 percent more than the volume for the same period last year.

In terms of the volume of transfers, the United States remains in first place, continuing the trend of 2024. Previously, Russia held the leading position.

According to the National Bank of Georgia, transfers from the Kyrgyz Republic increased sharply — by 155 percent at once. $7 million were transferred from the republic.

At the same time, Kazakhstan showed a significant decrease — by 44 percent. The decline of transfers from Russia, which has continued since 2023, amounted to 29 percent.