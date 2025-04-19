12:07
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus

A memorial event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and to the Kyrgyz soldiers, who participated in the liberation of Belarus, was held in Beshenkovichi district of Vitebsk Oblast. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ceremony was held at the memorial complex at the site of the mass grave of Hero of the Soviet Union Zhumash Asanaliev. The requiem meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Belarus Erbol Sultanbaev, First Deputy Minister of Forestry of Belarus Alexander Dragun, deputies of the National Assembly, representatives of the EAEU Court, as well as local activists and residents of the district.

In his speech, Erbol Sultanbaev noted that about 30,000 Kyrgyzstanis gave their lives liberating Belarus from the Nazi invaders. He expressed gratitude to the Belarusian people for their careful attitude to the memory of the Kyrgyz soldiers.

At the end of the ceremony, the participants laid flowers at the mass grave, and a park was planted next to the memorial. A memorial plaque was installed in honor of the anniversary of the Victory and in memory of the war participants.
