Kyrgyzstan and Japan strengthen partnership in various spheres

The Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov met with the Minister of Defense and members of the Japanese Parliament in Tokyo. The press service of the ministry reported.

The parties discussed the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in key areas such as investment, education, information technology, cultural and humanitarian interaction. It was emphasized that sustainable development is possible only on the basis of a broad partnership, mutual exchange of knowledge, and technological interaction.

Particular attention was paid to the development of the energy sector. The Kyrgyz side informed their Japanese colleagues about plans to build and modernize hydroelectric power plants, identifying hydropower as one of the priority areas for sustainable growth. In response, the Japanese side expressed interest in participating in these projects, including providing investment and technological support.

During the meeting, certain aspects of cooperation in the field of labor migration and social protection were also touched upon. Representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic told about a systemic approach to ensuring the rights and safety of workers abroad. The Japanese partners highly appreciated the efforts of the republic in this area and confirmed their interest in further developing partnership.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening strategic dialogue, building sustainable, mutually beneficial cooperation and promoting joint initiatives for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.