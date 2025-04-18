23:23
USD 87.10
EUR 99.05
RUB 1.07
English

Gas supply to be temporarily suspended in part of Bishkek

Bishkekgaz notifies of a temporary suspension of natural gas supply to districts of the capital due to work on medium and low pressure gas pipelines.

The gas outage will last from April 21 to April 23, 2025.

The gas supply will be suspended in the area limited by the following streets:

  • Torekul Aitmatov Street;
  • Frunze Street;
  • Kurmanzhan Datka Street;
  • Chui Avenue.

Bishkekgaz gas service apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the shutdown period.
link: https://24.kg/english/326584/
views: 285
Print
Related
Gas to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek due to repair work
Southern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas on October 9-11
Energy Minister tells about provision of residential areas in Bishkek with gas
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for several days
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas on April 11-12
4.7 million soms allocated for provision of gas supply in Chui region
Gazprom Kyrgyzstan promises to fully provide Bishkek with gas within three years
Gazprom to produce oil and gas in Kyrgyzstan
Some Bishkek streets to have no gas for three days
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
18 April, Friday
17:58
New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyrgyzstan appointed New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyr...
17:47
Social Fund employees to receive additional payments for food and transportation
17:36
Kyrgyzstan and Japan strengthen partnership in various spheres
17:21
18 tons of spoiled rice from USA destroyed in Osh
17:16
Bakyt Torobaev tells farmers about preferential credit programs