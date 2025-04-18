Gas supply to be temporarily suspended in part of Bishkek

Bishkekgaz notifies of a temporary suspension of natural gas supply to districts of the capital due to work on medium and low pressure gas pipelines.

The gas outage will last from April 21 to April 23, 2025.

The gas supply will be suspended in the area limited by the following streets:

Torekul Aitmatov Street;

Frunze Street;

Kurmanzhan Datka Street;

Chui Avenue.

Bishkekgaz gas service apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the shutdown period.