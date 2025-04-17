Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village

Officers from the 4th Division of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a 68-year-old man who was illegally selling agricultural land for burial purposes in the village of Orok near Bishkek.

Law enforcers found out that the local resident M.B., 68, organized an unauthorized cemetery on a hill above the closed Southwest city cemetery. Burial plots were sold there for 40,000 soms each.

The case has been officially registered. The investigation is carried out by the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district in cooperation with the local prosecutor’s office.

An operation was conducted, during which M.B. was caught when receiving 40,000 soms and subsequently detained.

A criminal case has been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing. Other individuals involved in the illegal scheme are being identified.