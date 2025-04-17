17:10
USD 87.42
EUR 99.39
RUB 1.06
English

Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village

Officers from the 4th Division of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a 68-year-old man who was illegally selling agricultural land for burial purposes in the village of Orok near Bishkek.

Law enforcers found out that the local resident M.B., 68, organized an unauthorized cemetery on a hill above the closed Southwest city cemetery. Burial plots were sold there for 40,000 soms each.

The case has been officially registered. The investigation is carried out by the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district in cooperation with the local prosecutor’s office.

An operation was conducted, during which M.B. was caught when receiving 40,000 soms and subsequently detained.

A criminal case has been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing. Other individuals involved in the illegal scheme are being identified.
link: https://24.kg/english/326418/
views: 128
Print
Related
Auction for land lease in Saimaluu-Tash park announced
Land plots and object in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
Human rights activist Rita Karasartova detained for 48 hours
Supporters of activist Kurenov detained for attempt to organize mass riots
Head of Judicial Department’s Division, auditor of Accounts Chamber detained
Showman detained in Bishkek for giving bribe, he also suspected of rape
Land fraud in Karakol — former mayor detained
Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land offered to lease It
Journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova remanded in custody
Security services detain member of organized crime group
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
17 April, Thursday
17:05
Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Counc...
16:30
Health Ministry plans to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygach area
16:23
Frosts expected in northern part of Kyrgyzstan
16:19
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
16:12
Tax Service confiscates almost 2,000 packs of cigarettes in Jalal-Abad