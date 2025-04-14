11:00
USD 87.45
EUR 99.89
RUB 1.04
English

Four earthquakes hit Tajikistan in one day: Three-year-old child killed

Four earthquakes hit Tajikistan in one day. On April 13, the country experienced a series of tremors that caused destruction in several regions.

One of the strongest was the morning tremor with a magnitude of 5.9. The epicenter was in Rasht district, 171 kilometers southeast of Khujand, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that the latest tremors with a magnitude of 5 were recorded the day before at 7.34 p.m. local time. The epicenter was 24 kilometers northeast of Rasht regional center, located in the east of the country. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. According to EMSC, the parameters of the quake were confirmed by seismologists from several international organizations.

The Crisis Management Center of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan reported that a three-year-old child died as a result of the tremors. At least 17 residential buildings and a school in Rasht district were partially destroyed.

Rescuers are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences.
link: https://24.kg/english/325879/
views: 103
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to recognize each other’s driver's licenses
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Earthquake in Southeast Asia: 144 people killed, over 700 injured
OSCE supports signing of Border Treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 recorded on Kazakhstan – Kyrgyzstan border
17 residential buildings damaged by earthquake in Talas region — MES
Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake of magnitude 4 felt in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access to water facilities
Earthquake recorded near Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan border
Popular
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format
New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained
14 April, Monday
10:29
Four earthquakes hit Tajikistan in one day: Three-year-old child killed Four earthquakes hit Tajikistan in one day: Three-year-...
10:17
Donald Trump plans to deport 1 million illegal migrants within a year
10:08
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase data loss prevention system
09:59
Russia launches website in Kyrgyzstan to help learn Russian
09:47
Local residents to receive 1 percent of energy from new HPPs as aid
12 April, Saturday
18:50
Journey through culture, innovation, history: Highlights from WJС in South Korea
16:30
MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees for tinted cars from KR
16:26
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, Belize, Somalia
16:14
Strong wind damages houses in Ton district