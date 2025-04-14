Four earthquakes hit Tajikistan in one day: Three-year-old child killed

Four earthquakes hit Tajikistan in one day. On April 13, the country experienced a series of tremors that caused destruction in several regions.

One of the strongest was the morning tremor with a magnitude of 5.9. The epicenter was in Rasht district, 171 kilometers southeast of Khujand, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that the latest tremors with a magnitude of 5 were recorded the day before at 7.34 p.m. local time. The epicenter was 24 kilometers northeast of Rasht regional center, located in the east of the country. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. According to EMSC, the parameters of the quake were confirmed by seismologists from several international organizations.

The Crisis Management Center of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan reported that a three-year-old child died as a result of the tremors. At least 17 residential buildings and a school in Rasht district were partially destroyed.

Rescuers are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences.