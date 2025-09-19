17:46
Kyrgyzstan establishes State Horse Breeding Holding Company

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a resolution on development of horse breeding and consolidation of related enterprises into a single state holding.

Under the decree, the Center for the Development of Ethnoculture, Equestrian Sports, and Horse Breeding has been renamed to the State Horse Breeding Holding Company and transferred to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

Three major branches, along with their assets and staff, will be transferred to the new entity:

  • Kok-Bel in Nookat district of Osh region;
  • Naryn in Naryn district;
  • Talas in Talas district.

More than 1.5 million soms will be allocated from the state budget to finance the holding’s operations.

The government stressed that the reorganization aims to streamline the sector and create conditions for the sustainable development of horse breeding at the national level.
