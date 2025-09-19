Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia working to popularize shared history

Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan continue to establish cooperation in the study and popularization of their shared history. Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, posted on his Telegram channel.

«We are working with colleagues from the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan. We are trying to establish cooperation in the study, teaching, and popularization of our shared history. This is not an easy task. But there is goodwill on our part and on the part of our friends and partners,» he explained.

Vladimir Medinsky is participating in the 2nd International Scientific and Practical Conference «Altai — the Ancestral Homeland of the Turks. Towards the History of the Origin of the Turkic Civilization,» which is being held in Manzherok (Altai Republic).

Kyrgyzstan is represented at the event by Secretary of State Marat Imankulov.

The conference includes a series of scholarly discussions on the history of the Turkic peoples, one of the topics being the issue of joint efforts to study and preserve their shared cultural and historical space.

It was previously reported that one of the conference’s central themes was the development of mechanisms for promoting a scientifically grounded, non-confrontational assessment of the historical past. These developments were discussed at roundtable discussions on promising areas and new formats for humanitarian integration in Eurasia, where the most successful educational, scientific, and media projects were presented.