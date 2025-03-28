16:09
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan to be allowed to administer preventive vaccination

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will soon be able to receive preventive vaccinations not only in state-run medical institutions but also in private clinics. A proposal to amend the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Public Health» has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the Ministry of Health, vaccinations included in the national immunization schedule are currently administered mainly in public healthcare facilities. This creates difficulties for patients receiving medical care in private clinics, as they have to visit two different medical institutions for comprehensive treatment. Additionally, public clinics are experiencing heavy workloads.

To address these challenges, it has been proposed to allow private medical organizations to administer preventive vaccinations. The Cabinet of Ministers will establish the specific procedures for vaccination.

«This will create a more efficient vaccination system, remove administrative barriers for citizens, and increase immunization coverage, ultimately improving the country’s epidemiological situation,» the Ministry of Health stated.

It is worth noting that Kyrgyzstan is currently implementing a de-bureaucratization initiative in state institutions. As part of this effort, key proposals include outsourcing national immunization services and expanding private-sector involvement in cancer treatment.
