Investigation at Technical University: 2 professors dismissed, students expelled

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has announced the completion of a criminal case against professors at Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University.

According to the security agency, the investigation was conducted in connection with a corruption scheme uncovered at the university.

As a result of the investigation, two professors were charged and subsequently dismissed. Additionally, 14 other faculty members received disciplinary sanctions, and 153 students were expelled from the university, 112 of whom are citizens of CIS countries.

The SCNS did not disclose further details of the case, but stated that the materials were sent to the judicial authorities.