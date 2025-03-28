14:38
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Investigation at Technical University: 2 professors dismissed, students expelled

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has announced the completion of a criminal case against professors at Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University.

According to the security agency, the investigation was conducted in connection with a corruption scheme uncovered at the university.

As a result of the investigation, two professors were charged and subsequently dismissed. Additionally, 14 other faculty members received disciplinary sanctions, and 153 students were expelled from the university, 112 of whom are citizens of CIS countries.

The SCNS did not disclose further details of the case, but stated that the materials were sent to the judicial authorities.
link: https://24.kg/english/324266/
views: 78
Print
Related
Kyrgyz State University of Culture and Arts granted national status
KSTU and Northwest University of China open joint campus
Winter admission of applicants to begin at universities on December 23
Ural Federal University to train specialists for Kyrgyzstan
Beishenalieva State University of Arts may receive national status
Akylbek Japarov discusses success in QS Asia 2025 ranking with rectors
New ranking of best universities in Asia published
Special status to be granted to five more universities in Kyrgyzstan
First stage of modernization of International University nearing completion
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new buildings of Jalal-Abad State University
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
14:37
Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-6 years Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-...
14:25
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken
14:17
Investigation at Technical University: 2 professors dismissed, students expelled
14:04
Rotation of judges carried out in Kyrgyzstan
14:00
Human rights activists call for release of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova