EDB to support Kyrgyzstan in constructing Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have signed an agreement on providing technical assistance for the development of preliminary feasibility study for Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade project, the ministry’s press service reported.

Under the agreement, EDB will finance the preparation of the preliminary feasibility study, which will assess:

  • Estimated capital costs for construction;
  • Key technical parameters of the project;
  • Environmental and social impacts;
  • The extent of necessary state support.

With a planned capacity of 1.3 gigawatts, the project has strategic importance for Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector. Its implementation will increase electricity production, meet growing domestic demand, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The construction of Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade is part of the EDB’s Central Asian Water and Energy Complex initiative, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and addressing national socio-economic challenges.
