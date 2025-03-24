23:32
USD 86.69
EUR 94.00
RUB 1.03
English

Preferential loans available for locally manufactured cars in Kyrgyzstan

More than 500 vehicles were produced at Tulpar Motors LLC assembly plant for five months of 2024. Aigul Sharshenova, head of the Industrial Projects Development Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

She noted that approximately 400 vehicles were sold to government agencies and structures.

«This has made a significant contribution to the renewal of the fleet of state agencies. The sales dynamics among individual buyers have also been positive, showing monthly growth largely due to the auto loan program. This year, the model line of passenger cars and light commercial trucks has been expanded,» she said.

She noted that at the first stage (the first three years after the launch of the plant) it is planned to assemble more than 10,000 cars, at the second (the fourth and fifth years after the launch) — more than 20,000 and at the third (the sixth year after the launch) — more than 30,000.

Tulpar Motors LLC was officially launched on July 18, 2024 in Moskovsky district of Chui region with the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan attending the ceremony online.

In March 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Preferential Financing of Auto Loan — 2 project to boost demand for domestically produced cars and commercial vehicles.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed, in coordination with the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament to allocate 47.1 million soms each to Eldik Bank OJSC and Aiyl Bank OJSC participating in the implementation of the project to increase the authorized capital to provide soft loans and preferential financing based on Islamic principles at the expense of free balances of budgetary funds at the beginning of the current year.
link: https://24.kg/english/323743/
views: 305
Print
Related
More than 1,000 farmers received preferential loans in Kyrgyzstan
ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025
Kyrgyzstan to be able to receive loans from South Korea's EDCF
Volume of new loans issued by Kyrgyzstan’s banks grows by 44 percent
Finance Minister comments on high interest rates on loans
Self-ban on loans: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan explores introduction
Only owners of legalized vehicles to be able to drive them
Legalization of vehicles with foreign number plates to cost 102,000 soms
Four billion soms allocated for concessional loans to Kyrgyz farmers
From buses to armored cars: Production of armored vehicles starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China
Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe
24 March, Monday
17:55
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzsta...
17:45
Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry fired
17:42
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction from March 25
17:36
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
17:18
Some Bishkek streets to be closed due to Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar match on March 25