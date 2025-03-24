Preferential loans available for locally manufactured cars in Kyrgyzstan

More than 500 vehicles were produced at Tulpar Motors LLC assembly plant for five months of 2024. Aigul Sharshenova, head of the Industrial Projects Development Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

She noted that approximately 400 vehicles were sold to government agencies and structures.

«This has made a significant contribution to the renewal of the fleet of state agencies. The sales dynamics among individual buyers have also been positive, showing monthly growth largely due to the auto loan program. This year, the model line of passenger cars and light commercial trucks has been expanded,» she said.

She noted that at the first stage (the first three years after the launch of the plant) it is planned to assemble more than 10,000 cars, at the second (the fourth and fifth years after the launch) — more than 20,000 and at the third (the sixth year after the launch) — more than 30,000.

Tulpar Motors LLC was officially launched on July 18, 2024 in Moskovsky district of Chui region with the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan attending the ceremony online.

In March 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Preferential Financing of Auto Loan — 2 project to boost demand for domestically produced cars and commercial vehicles.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed, in coordination with the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament to allocate 47.1 million soms each to Eldik Bank OJSC and Aiyl Bank OJSC participating in the implementation of the project to increase the authorized capital to provide soft loans and preferential financing based on Islamic principles at the expense of free balances of budgetary funds at the beginning of the current year.