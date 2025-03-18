Aravan district bus station returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) returned the Aravan bus station with a total area of ​​0.33 hectares, located in Aravan village on Osh-3000 Street, to the state.

In the 2000s the territory of the bus station was illegally transferred to 29 private entrepreneurs who, in violation of the Law «On Automobile Transport», organized retail premises on the site and carried out a complete reconstruction of the strategic facility.

During the inspection activities, the owners voluntarily transferred the facility to the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency.