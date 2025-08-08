President inspects renovated bus station in Karakol city

On August 8, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the renovated building of the Issyk-Kul Bus Station branch of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Avtobeketi in Karakol city and got acquainted with the results of the major repairs and modernization. The press service of the President reported.

During his working visit to Karakol in May 2024, the head of state instructed to carry out a major overhaul and comprehensive renovation of the bus station, which was commissioned in 1988.

As the president was informed, the Issyk-Kul Bus Station is now capable of serving from 500 to 1,000 passengers per day and provides transportation on 76 routes: one international, 16 interregional, 17 intercity within the region, as well as 42 suburban and district routes.

The renovation included roof replacement, upgrades to utility systems, modern interior finishing, installation of new windows and doors, a LED screen, a public announcement system, facade improvements, and landscaping.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is also carrying out asphalt paving of the surrounding area.

President Sadyr Japarov expressed hope that upon completion of all planned works, the Karakol bus station will become a modern, functional, and comfortable transport hub that meets high service standards for the population and guests of the region.