New bus station under construction in Kochkor village for 394 million soms

Construction of a modern bus station is ongoing in the village of Kochkor, Naryn region. The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the project is being implemented by the Department of Housing and Civil Construction and is financed from the republican budget.

«The total cost of the facility is 394 million soms. The new bus station with a total area of ​​14,469 square meters will consist of a two-story building. Construction work is being carried out in accordance with modern standards and is aimed at ensuring the convenience and safety of passengers,» the statement says.

The project is aimed at improving the transport infrastructure in the region.