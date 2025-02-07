17:14
Online ticket booking now available at Bishkek bus stations

Bishkek City Hall launched a system of booking and sale of tickets. The press service of the municipality reported.

On the website https://tezket.kg/, passengers can book tickets online up to 10 days before departure for international and intercity bus routes by selecting the route, departure date, and number of passengers. After choosing the route, users need to fill out a form and pay for the ticket.

Two bus stations are currently operating as usual. Bishkek Bus Station (Alma-Atinskaya Street, 1/1) can be reached by municipal buses № 13, 34, and 8(T), as well as minibuses № 123 and 128.

Buses No. 13, 40 and 32 run to the Western Bus Station, located next to the future Ak-Kula Hippodrome.

It is noted that the online ticket sales system is temporarily not working for the Western Bus Station. Citizens will be able to use the service after the technical problems are fixed.
