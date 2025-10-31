Kyrgyzstan enters phase of demographic aging

Kyrgyzstan will face an accelerated aging process in the coming decades. It was announced at the presentation of an analytical review of the situation.

According to the monograph, by 2030, the proportion of citizens aged 65 and over will reach approximately 7 percent, and by 2050, almost 19 percent, bringing the country closer to European countries and creating new challenges for social protection and healthcare systems.

«Kyrgyzstan has already entered a phase of demographic aging. This is not a distant prospect, but a current reality that requires systemic and interdepartmental solutions. One of the most pressing challenges is the growing number of people over 75—the most vulnerable age group requiring special attention and support,» the experts noted.

According to their data, rapid demographic changes, high poverty rates, regional disparities, and the underdevelopment of specialized services create risks but also open new opportunities to promote active aging in Kyrgyzstan.