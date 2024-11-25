Population of Kyrgyzstan reaches 7,254 million people

The population of Kyrgyzstan is 7,254 million people. Materials of the National Statistical Committee as of October 1, 2024 say.

Since the beginning of the year, the population has increased by 91,700 people, or 1.3 percent.

According to statistics from the Department of Population Registration and Civil Status Acts, in January -September, 107,900 births and 24,200 deaths were registered in civil registry offices. The natural population growth amounted to 83,700 people.

The highest population growth rates were recorded in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, while the lowest rates — in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region.