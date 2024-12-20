Japarov instructs Labor Ministry to come up with measures to increase population

Population growth is the most important factor for ensuring national security and stability. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the third People’s Kurultai.

He instructed the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration to study the problems associated with strengthening the institution of the family and propose measures to maintain and increase the population.

«If the population does not grow, the state’s economic activity will decrease in the future, social systems will experience difficulties, and ensuring the country’s security will become a serious problem,» the head of state said.

He also drew attention to the population aging.

«According to the UN, if the share of the population over 65 is less than 4 percent, the state is considered young. Unfortunately, at the beginning of 2024, the share of people over 65 in Kyrgyzstan reached 5.7 percent,» Sadyr Japarov noted, adding that, according to forecasts, this figure could reach 7 percent by 2030.

In response to these challenges, the state is taking measures to increase the number of large families. From January 1, 2026, the country will begin providing financial payments to mothers with many children living in mountainous and remote areas.

«This is an investment in the future prosperity of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the president emphasized.

He noted that support for large families is a step towards ensuring the stability and well-being of the republic.

Earlier, the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev proposed paying from 100,000 to 2 million soms to mothers with many children living in areas above a thousand meters above sea level.

A decision was made to pay 100,000 soms for the fourth child, for the fifth — 600,000 soms, for the seventh — 1 million, for the eighth and ninth — 1.5 million, for the tenth — 2 million.