Teachers from Lithuania to be able to work in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Lithuania will cooperate in the field of education. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Deputy Minister Lira Samykbaeva met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the Kyrgyz Republic Egidijus Navikas.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in education, including participation in European Union programs, implementation of Twinning project, and the development of inclusive education.

Special attention was paid to the prospects of sending teachers from Lithuania to work in educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan to facilitate experience exchange and improve the learning process.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding partnerships and developing joint initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education.

It is worth noting that schoolteachers from Russia have been working in Kyrgyzstan in recent years.