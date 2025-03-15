16:53
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Teachers from Lithuania to be able to work in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Lithuania will cooperate in the field of education. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Deputy Minister Lira Samykbaeva met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the Kyrgyz Republic Egidijus Navikas.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in education, including participation in European Union programs, implementation of Twinning project, and the development of inclusive education.

Special attention was paid to the prospects of sending teachers from Lithuania to work in educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan to facilitate experience exchange and improve the learning process.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding partnerships and developing joint initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education.

It is worth noting that schoolteachers from Russia have been working in Kyrgyzstan in recent years.
link: https://24.kg/english/322936/
views: 142
Print
Related
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved
Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek
Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves privileges for graduates of Akylman Lyceum
Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva: Transition to 12-year education is president's order
Switch to 12-year school education: Education Ministry outlines upcoming plans
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan cancels Altyn Tamga testing
Phased introduction of 12-year school system to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year education will be gradual —Sadyr Japarov’s decision
Kamchybek Tashiev opposes transition to 12-year school education
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13 Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13
18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake 18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake
15 March, Saturday
16:15
Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in April Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in Apr...
16:09
Cabinet of Ministers forecasts growth of trade turnover to $20.1 billion in 2027
16:01
ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025
15:57
Kyrgyzstan to host national football team of Qatar
15:43
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Kyrgyzstan