Kyrgyzstan increases capital requirements for crypto exchanges 100 times

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted amendments to the resolution dated September 16, 2022, significantly raising the minimum authorized capital for virtual asset platform operators, also known as cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Ministry of Economy had previously submitted this draft document for public discussion.

According to the resolution published in Erkin-Too newspaper on March 7, the minimum authorized capital for crypto exchanges has been increased from 100 million soms to 10 billion soms — a 100-fold increase.

Existing crypto exchanges in Kyrgyzstan must align their authorized capital with the new requirements by January 1, 2026.

The resolution will come into effect fifteen days after its official publication — on March 21.