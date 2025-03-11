Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow

Kyrgyzstan’s businessman Nikolai Korobovsky was detained in Moscow on March 10. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency. Russia’s Investigative Committee charges him with large-scale fraud. According to the source, a criminal case was initiated on December 28, 2024 following a complaint from Korobovsky’s business partner.

«He was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Bishkek. Between 2021 and 2023, Nikolai Korobovsky and his partner Y.N.V. founded Gorny Klyuch LLC. Korobovsky owned 67 percent of the shares and his partner — 33 percent. When the business became highly profitable, Korobovsky allegedly used a front person to push his partner out of the company, causing a $5 million loss. On March 11, 2025, searches were conducted at all properties connected to Korobovsky,» the source reported.

Nikolai Korobovsky is a Russian entrepreneur who obtained citizenship of Kyrgyzstan in 2022. He owns Bel-Alma coal deposit in Batken region and co-founded JALGROUP ASIA (Barcelona Academy) in Jalal-Abad region to promote football and sports culture.