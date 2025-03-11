14:37
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow

Kyrgyzstan’s businessman Nikolai Korobovsky was detained in Moscow on March 10. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency. Russia’s Investigative Committee charges him with large-scale fraud. According to the source, a criminal case was initiated on December 28, 2024 following a complaint from Korobovsky’s business partner.

«He was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Bishkek. Between 2021 and 2023, Nikolai Korobovsky and his partner Y.N.V. founded Gorny Klyuch LLC. Korobovsky owned 67 percent of the shares and his partner — 33 percent. When the business became highly profitable, Korobovsky allegedly used a front person to push his partner out of the company, causing a $5 million loss. On March 11, 2025, searches were conducted at all properties connected to Korobovsky,» the source reported.

Nikolai Korobovsky is a Russian entrepreneur who obtained citizenship of Kyrgyzstan in 2022. He owns Bel-Alma coal deposit in Batken region and co-founded JALGROUP ASIA (Barcelona Academy) in Jalal-Abad region to promote football and sports culture.
link: https://24.kg/english/322391/
views: 79
Print
Related
Azamat Maripov placed in pretrial detention center for calls for mass riots
Land commission members detained in Talas region
Ex-heads of Transport Department at Bishkek City Hall detained
Employees of Tax Service Department for Tokmak detained
Director of State Lottery Company detained in Bishkek
Drug dealers detained in Bishkek
SCNS detains two police officers in Talas region
SCNS employee detained after drugs found in his car
Deputy Director of Alamedin branch of Cadastre detained
Suspect in murder of married couple in Kazakhstan detained in Bishkek
Popular
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
11 March, Tuesday
14:33
Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug packages confiscated Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug package...
14:22
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 205.5 billion soms in the first two months of 2025
14:14
Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow
14:00
Aigul Japarova and Jamilya Isaeva among top 50 most influential women
13:48
Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs will end up in prison if they return - President