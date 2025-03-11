Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow

Kyrgyzstan’s businessman Nikolai Korobovsky was detained in Moscow on March 10. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency. Russia’s Investigative Committee charges him with large-scale fraud. According to the source, a criminal case was initiated on December 28, 2024 following a complaint from Korobovsky’s business partner.
Nikolai Korobovsky is a Russian entrepreneur who obtained citizenship of Kyrgyzstan in 2022. He owns Bel-Alma coal deposit in Batken region and co-founded JALGROUP ASIA (Barcelona Academy) in Jalal-Abad region to promote football and sports culture.