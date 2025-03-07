Hungary proposes to adapt its technologies to preserve Issyk-Kul Lake

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with the Regional Director of the International Consortium H2O Zoltan Benko.

The parties discussed providing the population of Kyrgyzstan with clean drinking water, the construction of treatment facilities and development of the irrigation system.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, access to quality water is one of the key tasks, especially for rural regions, where the water supply infrastructure requires modernization. It is necessary not only to build new treatment facilities in large cities, but also to create conditions for the protection of water resources in remote areas.

Zoltan Benko told about the company’s experience in water management and voiced possible solutions for the country. Particular attention was paid to preserving the ecosystem of Issyk-Kul Lake. He proposed adapting successful technologies used on Lake Balaton to protect the unique natural environment of Issyk-Kul.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that priority areas of work include the construction of modern treatment facilities, development of irrigation systems and the introduction of innovative water use methods.