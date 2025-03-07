13:58
USD 87.44
EUR 94.43
RUB 0.97
English

Hungary proposes to adapt its technologies to preserve Issyk-Kul Lake

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with the Regional Director of the International Consortium H2O Zoltan Benko.

The parties discussed providing the population of Kyrgyzstan with clean drinking water, the construction of treatment facilities and development of the irrigation system.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, access to quality water is one of the key tasks, especially for rural regions, where the water supply infrastructure requires modernization. It is necessary not only to build new treatment facilities in large cities, but also to create conditions for the protection of water resources in remote areas.

Zoltan Benko told about the company’s experience in water management and voiced possible solutions for the country. Particular attention was paid to preserving the ecosystem of Issyk-Kul Lake. He proposed adapting successful technologies used on Lake Balaton to protect the unique natural environment of Issyk-Kul.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that priority areas of work include the construction of modern treatment facilities, development of irrigation systems and the introduction of innovative water use methods.
link: https://24.kg/english/322061/
views: 194
Print
Related
III Kyrgyz-Hungarian Agroforum in Budapest: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyz-Hungarian Fund to be additionally capitalized by $34 million
Mira Dzhangaracheva awarded Commander's Cross of Hungarian Order of Merit
First foreign visit of acting Cabinet Chairman: Meeting with Orban in Budapest
130th anniversary of great manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev celebrated in Hungary
Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Kyrgyzstan to provide 100 scholarships for students from Hungary
Hungary to host next Organization of Turkic States summit in 2025
Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan 30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent
7 March, Friday
13:03
Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to President of Uzbekistan Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to...
11:10
Hungary proposes to adapt its technologies to preserve Issyk-Kul Lake
10:39
Bishkek to host fair of socially significant goods
10:32
Mixed martial arts (MMA) included in Asian Games programme
10:24
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine