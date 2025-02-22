Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed a historic agreement on the state border in Bishkek on February 21.

The government delegations held talks on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border at Ala-Archa state residence. The delegation of Tajikistan was led by the head of the State Committee for National Security, Saimumin Yatimov.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev said that it was a special historical day for the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«We signed the final protocol on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border,» he said.

According to him, a number of documents were prepared, including an agreement on the state border, an agreement between the governments on energy facilities and water resources, an agreement on the use of cross roads and the construction of new roads.

The documents have been prepared for signing by the Presidents of the two countries.