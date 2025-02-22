09:42
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed a historic agreement on the state border in Bishkek on February 21.

The government delegations held talks on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border at Ala-Archa state residence. The delegation of Tajikistan was led by the head of the State Committee for National Security, Saimumin Yatimov.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev said that it was a special historical day for the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«We signed the final protocol on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border,» he said.

According to him, a number of documents were prepared, including an agreement on the state border, an agreement between the governments on energy facilities and water resources, an agreement on the use of cross roads and the construction of new roads.

The documents have been prepared for signing by the Presidents of the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/320773/
views: 99
Print
Related
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
End to border conflicts: Life in Batken village of Kara-Bak
Sadyr Japarov tells about fate of Kyrgyz houses in Tajikistan
Residents of Isfara and Batken hold joint clean-up and cook plov
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Batken, Sughd, and Fergana regions to cooperate: Agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold another meeting on border delimitation
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
Popular
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program
Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested
Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025 Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025
22 February, Saturday
09:23
Altynbek Maksutov dismissed from post of Minister of Culture Altynbek Maksutov dismissed from post of Minister of Cu...
09:18
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team coach fired after Asian Cup
09:13
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
09:07
Zarina Moldokulova appointed head of Tunduk state institution
21 February, Friday
17:52
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
17:47
Construction of 60-house residential complex begins in Kara-Balta city
17:18
Children with hearing impairments in KR to receive free cochlear implants
16:35
Up to 12 billion soms of budget funds not used by government agencies annually
16:24
Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President