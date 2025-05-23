Kadyrbek Atambayev detained at Manas Airport

Member of the Social Democrats political party Kadyrbek Atambayev was detained at Manas Airport. He reported on Facebook.

«Today, instead of a plane to Istanbul, I found myself behind bars in the police room at Manas Airport. I was again banned from leaving the country and my flight was disrupted — for the second time in the last two days. Our lawyer had already demanded that the absurd «flag» (exit ban) be lifted — a ban that, by law, must disappear immediately after the investigation and trial, which ended a month ago. Moreover, I was a witness in the case, and it is illegal to put «flags» on witnesses. The day before yesterday, the investigator personally assured that he would lift this ban within a day, but yesterday he unexpectedly referred to the «management», although only he has the right to lift the ban,» Kadyrbek Atambayev posted.

The police promised to provide information to 24.kg mews agency later.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article " Vote buying" of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The arrested were accused of vote buying.

On April 24, the Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov and party members Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever to three years of probation supervision.