16:14
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.98
English

Cabinet Chairman discusses expansion of border checkpoints in Astana

The issues of modernization and expansion of checkpoints on Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border were discussed in Astana by the heads of government of the two countries. The press service of the government of Kazakhstan reported.

Within the framework of the bilateral meeting of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, issues of modernization and expansion of the throughput capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border were discussed.

«A set of measures is being implemented in the transit and transport sector to increase the throughput capacity of Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Modernization and expansion of automobile checkpoints on the border, including Aksu — Kamyshanovka and Besagash — Kichi-Kapka are underway. Development of checkpoints Sortobe — Tokmok and Aukhatty — Ken-Bulun is also planned,» the statement says.

The parties also paid attention to water and energy cooperation and discussed the issue of ensuring water supply during the growing season along Shu and Talas rivers, the safe operation of Kirov reservoir and regional energy security.
link: https://24.kg/english/321036/
views: 152
Print
Related
Companies of Kazakhstan invested almost $49 million in Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to sign cooperation plan for 2025-2027
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
Data on remittances between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan differ significantly
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Seven workers killed in mine collapse in Kazakhstan
Import of Kazakhstan’s coal to Kyrgyzstan halved
Aktau named cultural capital of Turkic world
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to open Central Asia industrial center on border
Suspect in creation of pyramid scheme extradited to Kazakhstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
25 February, Tuesday
16:08
National Bank is doing everything to lift sanctions from Keremet Bank National Bank is doing everything to lift sanctions fro...
16:00
70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation
15:26
Cabinet Chairman discusses expansion of border checkpoints in Astana
15:14
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent
14:55
Individuals even with expunged conviction to be barred from holding high office