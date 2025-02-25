Cabinet Chairman discusses expansion of border checkpoints in Astana

The issues of modernization and expansion of checkpoints on Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border were discussed in Astana by the heads of government of the two countries. The press service of the government of Kazakhstan reported.

Within the framework of the bilateral meeting of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, issues of modernization and expansion of the throughput capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border were discussed.

«A set of measures is being implemented in the transit and transport sector to increase the throughput capacity of Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Modernization and expansion of automobile checkpoints on the border, including Aksu — Kamyshanovka and Besagash — Kichi-Kapka are underway. Development of checkpoints Sortobe — Tokmok and Aukhatty — Ken-Bulun is also planned,» the statement says.

The parties also paid attention to water and energy cooperation and discussed the issue of ensuring water supply during the growing season along Shu and Talas rivers, the safe operation of Kirov reservoir and regional energy security.